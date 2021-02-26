CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $1.85. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market cap of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.