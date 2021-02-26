Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.38 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.