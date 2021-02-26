Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 707,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,985. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.