Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.83.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
