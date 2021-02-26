Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

