CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $244,319.99 and $194.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,613,468 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

