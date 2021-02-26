Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Criteo worth $91,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

CRTO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

