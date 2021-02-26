Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $28.25 to $39.50. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 4390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

