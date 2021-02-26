Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CEQP stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

