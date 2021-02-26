Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

CPG opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.26.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

