Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,240. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

