Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,240. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

