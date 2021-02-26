Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.