Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.63 ($11.45).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 977.80 ($12.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

