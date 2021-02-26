Credit Suisse Group Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $38.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

KBR opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

