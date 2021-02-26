Credit Suisse Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

