Credit Suisse Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
