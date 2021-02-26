Credit Suisse AG Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $95.32. 11,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

