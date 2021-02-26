Credit Suisse AG Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,936,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.43. 172,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,876. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

