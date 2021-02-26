Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,299 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 119,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,657. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

