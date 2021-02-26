Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,188 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of The St. Joe worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 15,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

