Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRARY. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

CRARY opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

