Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Crane also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,465. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

