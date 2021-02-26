Craig Hallum Increases ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target to $10.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

