CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.