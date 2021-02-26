CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.
Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.
About CPI Card Group
