Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €61.60 ($72.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.66.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

