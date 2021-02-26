Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 5.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.80. 13,083,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,303,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $825,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

