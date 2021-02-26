CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $820.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $901.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

