Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cosan worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cosan by 39.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Cosan Limited has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

