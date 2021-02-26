Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NYSE:KOR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.