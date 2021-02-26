Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,976. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

