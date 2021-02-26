Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $38.28. 125,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.