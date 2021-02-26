Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Core-Mark stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Core-Mark
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
