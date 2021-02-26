Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Core-Mark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

