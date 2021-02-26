Contrasting FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exactus and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 29.92 -$9.69 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 214.82 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.38

Exactus has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Volatility and Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FSD Pharma beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

