Contrasting Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -90.08% -20.73% -7.41%

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.64 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility & Risk

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exxaro Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

