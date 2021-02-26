Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.29. 946,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 438,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

