ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.80 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $29.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $32.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,578. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

