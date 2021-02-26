ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 114,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.