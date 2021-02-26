Connable Office Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,134,000 after buying an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 284,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,927,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.29.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.