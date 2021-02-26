Connable Office Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 609.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,829. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

