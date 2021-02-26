Connable Office Inc. Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 272,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,828. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.