Connable Office Inc. Buys 776 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,850. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

