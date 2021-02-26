Connable Office Inc. Acquires 3,004 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

