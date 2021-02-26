Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.96

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.96 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 8746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,793.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise.
