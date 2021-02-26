Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.96

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.96 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 8746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,793.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.