comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading Down 6.2%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 744,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 938,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research firms have commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

