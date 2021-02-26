Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

