Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

