Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

NYSE CODI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,320 shares of company stock worth $1,206,834 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

