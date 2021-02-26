Comparing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zoetis and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 7 8 0 2.53 Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25

Zoetis presently has a consensus target price of $167.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.95%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Zoetis.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99% Tricida N/A -125.57% -69.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.26 billion 11.88 $1.50 billion $3.64 42.99 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -1.98

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Tricida on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

