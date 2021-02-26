Comparing SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SJM and thyssenkrupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $4.32 billion 1.83 $409.25 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion N/A $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 30.89% -164.43% -15.29%

Risk & Volatility

SJM has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SJM and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

