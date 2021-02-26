Comparing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -188.93% N/A -112.10% SharpSpring -22.44% -22.41% -14.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and SharpSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpSpring 0 1 3 0 2.75

SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.12%. Given SharpSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and SharpSpring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 14.06 -$11.58 million N/A N/A SharpSpring $22.70 million 10.86 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -17.71

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SharpSpring.

Summary

SharpSpring beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality. In addition, it offers IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; Capture, LiveScan, Investigative, and Facial Recognition software modules; EPI Designer for Law Enforcement, a design solution; Quick Capture, a multiple biometric capture application; and BioIntellic, a facial matching and anti-spoofing product, as well as maintenance and customer support services. It serves law enforcement and non-governmental sectors, including commercial, consumer, and healthcare applications. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

