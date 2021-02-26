Comparing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $22.99 million 23.16 -$32.84 million N/A N/A Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -140.61% -67.33% -55.92% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digimarc and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.83%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.04, indicating that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

